Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a new home for veterans' group.
The American Legion Post No. 322 and VFW Post No. 7630 are working on a new building on Webb City's Main Street. The building is almost completed, after almost a year of work.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's issue of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- More information released about an officer-involved shooting Saturday.
- More struggles over Medicaid funding.
- More questions for Carthage school board candidates.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
