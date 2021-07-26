Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how a hotel is spurring economic growth.
The completion of a new Sleep Inn hotel is helping the new Centennial Park development in Webb City to transform that area of town. We'll have more about this development in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also feature reports about:
- More than 50 health care organizations advocating COVID vaccinations for health care employees.
- Two Springfield hospitals reporting 27 COVID deaths over the weekend.
- A maximum construction price being set for the construction of a new performing arts center at Neosho High School.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.