Eagles Edge

The Eagles Edge subdivision is under construction by Ledford Construction at Wildwood Ranch. Globe | Roger Nomer

There's a new housing subdivision under development on the west side of Joplin.

Called Eagles Edge, it will be built by Ledford Construction, a third-generation construction company in Joplin. Once completed, it will have approximately 150 homes that would sell for $200,000 to $300,000.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.