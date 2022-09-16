There's a new housing subdivision under development on the west side of Joplin.
Called Eagles Edge, it will be built by Ledford Construction, a third-generation construction company in Joplin. Once completed, it will have approximately 150 homes that would sell for $200,000 to $300,000.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- Details about the Joplin City Council's upcoming budget meetings.
- Coverage of Sunday's unveiling and dedication of the Black history mural in downtown Joplin.
- The latest restaurant inspections from the Joplin Health Department.
Enjoy the weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.