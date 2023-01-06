Jasper County officials earlier today held an open house for their new courts building in Joplin.
The courthouse was built near the older one, near downtown Joplin, and was needed for better safety and security, officials have said. It is expected to fully open on Monday.
Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker, with plenty of images of the new building from photographer Roger Nomer, online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- A roundup of the latest restaurant inspections from the Joplin Health Department.
- An interview with new Southwest Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison.
- A look at the first week of the legislative session in Missouri, courtesy of our partners at Missouri Independent.
Have a nice weekend.
