A mural of historic Black figures and artists who have performed in Joplin will soon cover the north wall of Bruce’s Point of View Optical on the corner of Main and First streets as a tribute to the sacrifices they made during the segregation era.
The mural is being spearheaded by the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, a local nonprofit that has raised nearly $15,000 in donations for the project. The mural will be approximately 30 feet by 65 feet once completed later this summer.
Nanda Nunnelly, a founding board member of the group, said they aim to secure $20,000 to $25,000 to complete the mural. Fundraising was launched during an event held earlier this year when jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson returned home to Joplin to perform for two nights.
“The mural really started out of the ‘Charles McPherson: The Journey Home’ project that we worked on (in February) to bring Mr. McPherson home, which came from the idea of honoring as many diverse peoples that we possibly can in our downtown area,” Nunnelly said. “When thinking of more ways that we could honor him, the thought came to mind of doing a mural, so of course I reached out to his wife (Lynn), and she was absolutely overjoyed with the idea of it.”
McPherson, 82, said that event earlier this year was his first time back in Joplin since the late 1940s, when he left at 9 years old. He described the racial restrictions he faced as a child in the South and how much has changed over the decades.
“It was a lot different when I was a kid,” he said. “When I caught a train, we would have to ride in a certain car. Joplin was a product of its time, so you had the era of Jim Crow. But to be honored now in this same town where I couldn’t even go to the same theater, it’s interesting.”
The mural will depict 11 Black artists and activists who left their mark on Joplin during a time of racial segregation in America: McPherson; composer and pianist Scott Joplin; jazz composer and pianist Duke Ellington; contralto and civil rights activist Marian Anderson; performer and singer Melissa F. Cuther; singer Ella Fitzgerald; jazz performer Dizzy Gillespie; performer Cab Calloway; poet Langston Hughes; entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.; and singer Mamie Smith.
“In those days, jazz music was even more powerful because that’s all we had,” McPherson said. “It produced some great musicians who changed the world because these people were not just entertainers, but they were really talented. For us, the Black community, there were a lot of things you couldn’t do, like be a nuclear physicist, but with music and art, you could do it, so it was a means of artistic expression and musical expression. It’s very powerful because it’s based on the spectrum of human emotion. That music expressed the human condition, and that’s why it was powerful in its own unique way.”
Kansas City artist Alexander Austin is the painter behind the mural. Austin has painted hundreds of murals over the past 35 years and said he gets nostalgic feelings with the Joplin piece.
“I think a lot about my parents when I’m painting the mural, and I think about my mom cleaning and singing Ella Fitzgerald and snapping her fingers to Scott Joplin and all of those other great artists,” Austin said. “I’m getting a lot of enjoyment out of it.”
Segregation in Missouri
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in Lehew v. Brummell in 1890 that segregated schools were not in conflict with the U.S. Constitution. Six years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that segregation was constitutional, establishing the idea of “separate but equal.”
U.S. census records show that Joplin’s Black population was 801 out of 32,073 residents in 1910. Legal segregation remained in public schools until the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
“We wanted to bring to light that not only were there these amazing artists and performers, but what they had to deal with as far as racism, prejudice at the times that they were doing their craft,” Nunnelly said. “Almost all of the people on the mural who performed in Joplin were not allowed to stay at hotels and either had to stay in private homes or had to endure some type of ‘othering’ because of the color of their skin.”
The Lincoln School, which served as Joplin’s only school for African American residents for 65 years before integration, will be featured in the mural’s design. Joplin Uplift, an African American newspaper, will also be written across the top of the mural.
“It’s always important to have representation and to be able to share knowledge,” Nunnelly said. “I thought of this project as a way to start conversations, and it has. As soon as we started sharing what we were doing, there were people who had no idea that these performers performed in Joplin. If it’s not put out there and shared with the community, then they’re not going to know.”
