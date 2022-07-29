CARTHAGE, Mo. — A short dedication at Kellogg Lake Park on Thursday marked the completion of a seven-year project to make an eye-catching improvement to the park on Carthage’s eastern entrance.
David Lawhon, president of the Kellogg Lake advisory board, formally presented the new $22,000 steel walking bridge that spans a gap in the berm on the east side of the lake, to the city and the Carthage Parks and Recreation Department.
Lawhon said it was amazing to see the results of a three-phase project that started in 2015.
“For many years, it has been the vision of the lake board to have a walking bridge here at Kellogg Lake that would span over the water,” Lawhon said. “The bridge you see before you is a result of that vision. We’re out here today to present this walking bridge to the citizens of Carthage and also to those from outside our community who may be visiting the city and its parks.”
Lawhon described the work done by volunteers and city employees in three phases over seven years to not only install this bridge but to open up a big part of the lake’s east and north banks to fishing and relaxing.
Three phases
Phase one included volunteers working with parks department and city street crews in late 2015 and early 2016 to clear brush and debris from the banks of what is known as the rearing pond, a small section of the lake separated from the main body by a square berm, and from a fishing area that juts into the lake near the eastern entrance to the park.
“In November of 2015, volunteers began the work of removing the unsightly jungle that had overtaken the rearing pond with WeedEaters and hand tools,” Lawhon said. “That day, three loads of brush and debris were hauled away. Again in March of 2016, a much larger cleanup was undertaken, and people would mobilize on the banks of Kellogg Lake, this time, with the help of the Carthage Parks and Recreation Department and also the crews and equipment of the Carthage Street Department. That day, 11 dump trucks full of debris was removed.”
Phase two took place in October 2017 when Schrader Excavation opened a gap in the square berm to allow the stagnant waters of the rearing pond and Kellogg Lake’s main body to mix for the first time possibly since the lake was built in the 1950s.
The excavator also leveled the top of the berm to make it easier to walk on and pulled some brush and debris from the rearing pond itself.
Phase three was finding a bridge to place over the gap. That required fundraising to pay for the bridge as well as finding a someone to build it.
“In September of 2021, the Kellogg Lake Board met with a local craftsman, Wendall Shrock to look at a bridge he had constructed and to view the mechanical drawings,” Lawhon said. “His design of an arched structure made of steel aligned with the views of the board. In November 2021, the Kellogg Lake Board reached an agreement with Wendall and steel was purchased.”
Shrock said the bridge took about four weeks for he and his three sons to fabricate.
Lawhon thanked Mick Cooley for transporting the bridge from Shrock’s rural Avilla home to Carthage in December 2021, then to the park in May 2022 where workers with Tilton and Sons House Moving and M&M Wrecker slid the bridge over the concrete foundations that had been installed by street department workers.
Useful addition
The 38-foot bridge was in place in time for the annual Kids Fishing Day in June, but Lawhon said the board waited until some landscaping and other work could be completed before scheduling the dedication.
Carthage Parks Director Mark Peterson said the city was grateful to the board and all those who worked to finish the project.
“Every day we see people out here using this area,” Peterson said. “Now we’ve got better access. It was quite a team effort. From everything David represented, some work on the city’s side, it’s amazing to see everyone come together on a project.”
Mayor Dan Rife said he’s seen the improvements made by the Kellogg Lake Board over the years.
“I grew up fishing out here,” Rife said. “It’s great. The improvements that have been made out here, largely thanks to the Kellogg Lake advisory committee, are fantastic. It’s a much better and easier place to access and use than it was years ago.”
Peterson said the long process that went into Thursday’s event highlighted the dedication of the Kellogg Lake advisory panel to the good of the city.
“This highlights another point for us in the parks department and as the city, and that’s the value of the Kellogg Lake Board themselves,” Peterson said. “As we work on different projects, as we plan for the future, the Kellogg Lake Board is our resource, our go-to people that have the experience and the knowledge to help direct how we bring amenities out to the park. We don’t make too many steps without visiting with the Kellogg Lake Board and we value that partnership, we value them as a stakeholder in this park. The community benefits from the work of the Kellogg Lake Board, and we appreciate that greatly.”
