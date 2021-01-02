CARTHAGE, Mo. — While the recent decision by President Donald Trump to sign new pandemic relief legislation was good news for most Americans, it complicated planning for county officials who had expected to spend all the CARES Act money they received from the federal government by the end of this week.
Western District Commissioner Darieus Adams said Jasper County officials received word from the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office that they should hold on to some of that money and use it to pay for contact tracing and other expenses incurred by the health departments in Joplin and Jasper County, and to spend some of it making sure residents can receive a coronavirus vaccine when those are made available to the general public.
County Auditor Sarah Hoover said Jasper County received $14.2 million in federal money in August through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed in March, with instructions that all money had to be spent by the end of 2020 or what was left would go back to the federal government.
Among primary recipients of the money were school districts that serve Jasper County children, which the CARES Act said were entitled to up to $500 per student to reimburse expenses related to fighting the virus.
Hoover said the county and districts agreed that the schools would get $200 per student immediately, then wait until the end of the year to see how many other grant applications the county received before giving the school districts the remaining $300 per student. In the meantime, the state gave the districts about $70 per student from its share of CARES Act money, reducing the amount the county expected to give the districts to $230 per student.
Before Christmas, as the deadline loomed to spend the money, Hoover said the county decided to start sending school districts the checks for the remaining amount they should receive under the CARES Act.
As of this week, checks had been sent to all the districts except Carl Junction and Joplin.
But that’s when the county received word from the state that the new relief law signed by Trump had completely changed the rules. Adams said the county shifted gears from sending the money out as quickly as possible to holding on to some of it to meet the new obligations.
School funding
Jasper County has six public school districts in the county and two more, Diamond in Newton County and Golden City in Barton County, with children who live in Jasper County. In addition, College Heights Christian School and Joplin Catholic schools were eligible to receive money.
Hoover said the county paid out money to the school districts in stages. A first round of payments totaling $4,169,201 — $200 per student — went out early in the fall. The county also paid a few districts $246,505 for costs incurred during summer school.
The county was poised this week to send out the last of a second round of payments — another $230 per student, or $4,984,325. Checks that had not been sent, equaling $2,293,330, were for the Carl Junction and Joplin districts.
Carl Junction Superintendent Phil Cook said Adams told him the district would receive its money, but it would be delayed.
“If we didn’t get anything at all and Webb City, Carthage, Sarcoxie, Jasper, they all got something and Joplin and Carl Junction didn’t get anything, yes, I could see that as an issue. But that’s not what I’m hearing,” Cook said.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations at the Joplin School District, had a similar take.
“It sounds like there’s a temporary hold right now until they can make sure they know where they’re at,” Sachetta said. “But I’ve got confidence in them that they’re going to do everything they can to get us our portion, and they also want to make sure the vaccines and everything else is taken care of in the county.”
Adams said on Wednesday the county had a better idea of how much of its CARES Act funds it will need to get through 2021, and he feels confident there’s enough to get Joplin and Carl Junction their money.
“I think, after doing all the math, it’ll be close, but I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.
