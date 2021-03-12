The KGCS television station at Missouri Southern State University is under new leadership.
Bobbie Pottorff was hired Feb. 1 as the new station manager. Maddy West took over as creative director last October. Both are MSSU graduates who got their start at the station, which has served the Joplin area for more than 35 years.
Pottorff graduated in 1991 with a degree in communication, with an emphasis in broadcast. She succeeds Judy Stiles, the longtime KGCS manager who recently retired.
“Those are giant shoes to fill,” Pottorff said of Stiles. “I only hope I can continue her legacy of professionalism and community involvement.”
Pottorff previously worked for a Wichita television station before returning to Joplin as the assistant news director and assignment editor for KOAM. In recent years, she also taught broadcasting courses at Crowder College and worked as a freelance writer for The Joplin Globe’s magazine, J-Mag.
“I’ve wanted to come back and work at Southern ever since I graduated,” she said. “It’s a really great environment. We have a great feeder market for television students where they can learn and go work for our local TV stations. It’s a lifelong dream to work for the school that helped make me who I am.”
West graduated from Missouri Southern in 2019 with degrees in mass communication and public relations. She was heavily involved with operations at KGCS as a student.
“After I graduated, I came back here when we built the video board in the football stadium to direct shots and graphics that were featured during games,” she said. “After that, I did concert photography for the Connect2Culture series of invited artists, and on the side I have a videography business with my sister and our friends.”
West's role as creative director involves working closely with local stations, businesses and organizations to create public service announcements. She also will work with students to create their own programs.
“At this point, this is probably my dream job," she said.
