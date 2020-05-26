Washington School, home to Joplin students for nearly a century, is getting new life breathed into it. Built in 1927, it was last used for students after the 2011 tornado. Now, there's a new vision for the building.
Globe Reporter Kim Barker and Photographer Roger Nomer took a tour Tuesday of the 93-year-old school at 1112 E. Second St. Watered Gardens is getting ready to open it Thursday as the Washington Family Hope Center, with an open house and ribbon cutting. The center, aimed at sheltering families, will feature six family units with 30 beds total, a commercial kitchen, dining room, learning center and laundry, as well as a child care center with a nursery and a playground.
Also in tomorrow's edition: Kylie Harris is one of the students who made the Globe's 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team. On Wednesday, we'll tell you why, every time she hears a Fleetwood Mac song, she said she'll think of an inspirational Carthage teacher.
You'll also meet two other academic all stars — Samuel Peterson and Savannah Dillard. See below or check our website to see stories about the ones we have covered so far.
We'll have photos and video, and give you a sneak peek.
• Globe Sports Editor Jim Henry will continue the "Athletes of the Year" profiles with the boy's wrestler of the year.
You'll also want to stay close to joplinglobe.com tonight to keep on some things happening.
• There's a forum for Joplin City Council candidates this evening. Debby Woodin will cover it. The information may help you make up your mind for the election next week.
• We'll also tell you what happens at the Joplin School Board meeting tonight. Pay is on their agenda. Joe Hadsall will have the update.
