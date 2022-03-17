Workers are installing new light fixtures at the Joplin Skate Park in Ewert Park, according to the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
It will take approximately a week for the work to be completed if it is not interrupted by rain, the department said in a social media post.
The City Council in December approved the purchase of $52,653 of four new lights and poles plus an LED fixture to be added to an existing light pole. They will be operated with a timer that will shut off at night when the park is closed.
The skate park was built in 2015 and has been one of the most popular features in city parks, according to a recent staff report. It is used year-round by skateboarders and BMX bikers. There were no lights in the park when it was built, but in 2017, as a result of requests by those who wanted to use the skate park after dark, a light was installed.
Those who use the skate park later asked for additional lighting to aid visibility within all areas of the skate park.
