The legacy of Langston Hughes will continue to be remembered in Joplin, where he was born, with the recent creation of a local nonprofit aimed at raising awareness and appreciation of his work.
The Langston Hughes Cultural Society was formed earlier this year to celebrate the impact he made on the world with his writing, activism and music. The nonprofit's goal is to provide education, artistic, literary and cultural opportunities in Joplin.
“The Langston Hughes Cultural Society is dedicated to promoting Langston Hughes, his works and the ties that he has to the Joplin area,” said Alisha Nunnelly, secretary. “He was born in Joplin, and a lot of people forget that, and other cities celebrate him. We always wondered why Joplin doesn’t have a cultural society dedicated to his works.”
The society hopes to highlight historical places that Langston Hughes visited or where he had historical ties. Nunnelly said organizers would like to offer a tour that takes people around each of the spots he visited.
“A lot of his latter works were dedicated to children, and that’s another thing we’d like to highlight, is his love for children and poetry,” she said.
A few places in Joplin pay homage to the African American author, including a local street section — Langston Hughes-Broadway — named for him, and the butterfly mural on the northwest corner of 15th and Main streets that features an excerpt from “In Time of Silver Rain.”
Nanda Nunnelly, a founding board member, said they were motivated to form the society after seeing there was no Langston Hughes organization in town to honor the poet who became one of the leading artists of the Harlem Renaissance, an African American literary movement of the 1920s and 1930s.
“For many years, people looked at Langston Hughes and the things he was saying as being an antagonist in some of the more conservative circles,” she said. “He was called a communist, an agitator and many things. We now can look back on history with a different view, and we can see him saying back then some of the same things that we’re trying to say now in creating unity within communities and recognizing all people can live together as one.”
Born on Feb. 1, 1902, James Mercer Langston Hughes and his family didn’t reside in Joplin for long. The Hughes family left Joplin after a 1903 race riot in which a crowd of Joplin's white residents lynched a Black man and then paraded through the city to chase out and burn out Black residents. Hughes spent part of his childhood in Lawrence, Kansas, and grew up in the Midwest.
Hughes went on to write poetry throughout his childhood and became a prominent figure in the Harlem Renaissance. He also published fiction, nonfiction and plays. He died in 1967 at the age of 66.
“Many people don’t know that Langston wrote plays, music and even some of his essays and novels,” Nanda Nunnelly said. “We always think of him as a poet, but he was so much more. He created an American culture. I hope through our organization that we can not only bring attention to his contributions, but we can bring his contributions to the community. I want people to be able to see a play of his.”
The Langston Hughes Cultural Society plans to perform one of his plays. The organization recently received a $2,500 grant for the play from the 400 Years of African American History Commission, which is a federally appointed committee established by the secretary of the Department of Interior and administered by the National Park Service.
“We will be working on that, and we have about a year to complete that project,” Nanda Nunnelly said.
Hughes mentions Joplin in a few of his essays, and he visited places on Main Street and Maiden Lane while in town. His older brother, who died in infancy around the time Hughes was born, is buried at Fairview Cemetery on Maiden Lane.
“He wrote about his visit in 1958 to see the grave of his brother,” Nanda Nunnelly said. “He spent a mere five to six hours in town, but during that time, he went to get a shoeshine downtown and was denied because of him being a Black man. He wrote a lot of essays on race and relationships. It was in those times that he referred to Joplin often.”
Nanda Nunnelly said Hughes was able to take the American experience and cite the inequalities, issues and concerns that should continue to be recognized.
“He creates these visionary thoughts and ideas,” she said. “The easiness of how he speaks, there’s nothing formal in what he says. It’s all very informal, sometimes in dialect. He says things in such a way that it can turn everything on its head and make you really think.”
More information on the Langston Hughes Cultural Society can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.