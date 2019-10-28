NEOSHO, Mo. — For the 22nd year in a row, a portion of New-Mac Electric Cooperative members received checks from the power provider.
During its annual meeting, officials with the cooperative announced that about $1.2 million in capital credits has been returned to members who have been part of the cooperative since 1999. Though he didn’t know the exact number, spokesperson Josh King said checks went to a large majority of the cooperative’s about 17,000 members. The amounts of the checks are based on power consumption.
King said the credits are excess profit margins from those years that the cooperative’s board of directors decides to return. Such cooperatives are not-for-profit utilities.
“Capital credits are one thing that is special to electric co-ops,” King said. “The board can elect to return them to members when they feel it’s in the best interest of the co-op.”
About 1,600 members attended the cooperative’s annual meeting on Saturday at Crowder College. The event highlighted its past 80 years, including a focus on the past 25 years’ annual meeting notices. It also featured information on the utility’s safety initiative and a year-in-review that covered system upgrades, right-of-way clearing and educational scholarships.
Mitch McCumber, CEO and general manager, said that it was too early to determine whether rates would go up for the next year. Those rates will be determined when the cooperative goes through its budget steps in December, and news about any potential increases will be reported in its January newsletter. The cooperative reported sales of $44 million, net margins of more than $5.1 million, operating margins around $3.6 million and total assets of more than $118 million for 2018, according to a news release.
Board members Maurice Mailes and Jason Ruddick were reelected to their seats on the board representing districts 7 and 8, respectively. Tim Short was elected to replace Kenneth Daniels in District 2. The board members will serve three-year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.