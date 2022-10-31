NEOSHO, Mo. — Members of New-Mac Electric Cooperative elected new leaders to its board of directors and approved changes to bylaws Saturday during its first annual meeting in three years.
The meeting, held at Crowder College, gave members the opportunity to vote and hear updates from the co-op’s leaders.
Three incumbents were elected to three-year terms on the co-op’s board of directors: Tim Short, representing District 2; Maurice Miles, representing District 7; and Jason Ruddick, representing District 8.
Members also approved two changes to the co-op’s bylaws:
• The co-op’s monthly newsletter and website will be used for posting notifications.
• A nominating committee will now have a member from each of the co-op’s districts.
General Manager Stan Irsik spoke to attendees about the co-op’s past and future. He thanked members for conserving power during a polar vortex in 2021 that taxed power systems.
Irsik also said the co-op faces continued challenges against damaging weather events, the cost of construction materials and the struggle to keep rights of way clear.
The co-op’s previous two annual meetings were held as drive-thru events in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Members received updates and cast votes from their vehicles.
The co-op in August paid out $1.8 million in capital credit checks to people who were members in 2001. The capital credits represent shares of profits earned by the co-op and are awarded as financial conditions allow, according to its bylaws. This marks the 25th consecutive year capital credits have been paid out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.