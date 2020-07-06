Joplin’s new city manager, on the job a little more than three months, says he sees a “tremendous need” on the part of the municipality for more revenue and workers, now and in the future.
Nick Edwards, a Joplin native who worked in Lee’s Summit for nine years before he started the job in Joplin on March 16, said he spent his first weeks here finding out what the organization is like.
“There is a tremendous need for additional resources within the city,” he said. “There is more the city can be doing to provide service for the community,” but that is going to take more revenue.
Employment needs
One of the resources he is talking about is higher wages for city employees.
“I think there are some tremendous wage issues to address,” Edwards said. “We are struggling to attract and retain employees that provide the services. When I put myself in the citizens’ shoes, I can understand frustration with the city because of the things that are not getting done because we are 14 equipment operators short. We are just now getting up to strength with our police department.”
The police department experienced the loss of approximately 34 officers in resignations, retirements and other separations in 2017 and 2018, before wage increases went into effect two years ago and pension changes were approved by voter authorization of a sales tax hike last fall.
“I think local government over the last 20 years has fallen into that ‘do more with less’ thinking,” Edwards said. “Congratulations, you didn’t replace that cop car. Congratulations, you didn’t buy that software and made your own spreadsheet. Congratulations, you went without this tool. What I think has happened, and I think Joplin is getting to this point, that over time it erodes the city’s ability to do anything. We need to be thinking about what resources we need to go where we need to go in the future.”
Taxpayer support
Mayor Ryan Stanley said voters have passed and renewed numerous tax proposals that have supported city services.
“While I do agree with Mr. Edwards that one of the largest challenges the city of Joplin faces is our future revenue not keeping up with future expenses, I am very grateful that the voters, over my years on City Council and before, have constantly responded to our needs with support.
“From passing the public safety sales tax, renewing the sunsetting capital improvement and parks/stormwater sales taxes, and last year the overwhelming approval of the sales tax initiative to retire our police and fire pension, Joplin residents continue to answer our call,” Stanley said.
Pekarek hiring
The other issue he identified, that of capacity, involves the city’s available workforce. The city manager announced last week that the city’s health director and former interim city manager, Dan Pekarek, has been hired as assistant city manager. He will provide capacity for the administration to work more in-depth on city projects and initiatives.
Edwards said he is familiar with conversations that were taking place before his hiring regarding the adoption of Smart Cities programs, annexation needs and ways to address burgeoning concerns with blight, homelessness and neighborhood decline.
“I need people like Dan who I can lean on to carry some big, heavy projects across the finish line,” Edwards said. Pekarek also is providing Edwards with the institutional knowledge Pekarek brings because of his 34-year tenure in city employment.
Edwards said he alone couldn’t provide vision and work on long-term projects and overall vision for the city’s future.
“By the time I was meeting with all my directors and understanding what they were working on and following up on the issues and helping with some of the day-to-day stuff that comes up, that left me with no time to work on what I think the council wants me to work on. And that is, where are we going?
“That is something that is important to me. I think the city maybe fell into a trap where it was reactive and not proactive, and so that’s my interest and something I want to help the council change toward.”
Another initial observation he has made, he said, and that is the volume of work existing employees must do. There are some employees who are working in crisis mode to get everything done.
“Doing things like having an assistant city manager can help the organization get out of that crisis mode, get out of that status quo mode,” he said. “It’s going to be an ongoing conversation for us. There is more this organization can do for the community, I keep going back to that.”
Another reason is that the City Council wanted every department to have two trained leaders, and that had not been the case in recent years because of tight city budgets, the mayor said
Pekarek, who worked as interim city manager until Edwards was hired, said that during that time there were conversations about him serving as assistant. He said he looked to finishing his career back at the health department.
When Edwards came, Pekarek didn’t have much time to work with him because the COVID-19 outbreak occurred and he was needed at the health department, where he has been the director. He is still serving as director as well as assistant city manager.
Pekarek said he was willing to wear both hats because Edwards had to come into the job as city manager without a transition plan as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak here that required Pekarek’s attention.
There is another reason he was willing to do both jobs.
“The city has been very good to me over the years. It was good to me from a family perspective, raising a family here in Joplin, and they have been very good to me in many ways. So I feel a sense of responsibility. That’s why I was willing to do what I did as the interim city manager. But I feel that responsibility now too.”
Pekarek said he wants to see the city manager has his best chance to succeed.
“I don’t know how much I can contribute to that — I hope I can contribute to that,” he said. “I recognize the issues he describes. I had the same issues on my list over the last year that I related to the City Council” and then to Edwards.
“I am a Joplin person. I want this community to succeed and be the best place it can be. And for that to happen, we have to have a city manager in place for awhile” who can address those issues.
The mayor added, “As we look into the future we will need to continue to work together to address our capital challenges and maintain our staffing issues. Since the tornado, Joplin has been responding to the challenges of our past. Now it is time to look to the future and champion the Joplin we all want and deserve.”
