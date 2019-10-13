CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new map showing where Jasper County voting polls are located has been created by the county clerk and posted on the county website.
County Clerk Charlie Davis said there have been two changes in the county's 38 polling places.
A polling place that had been located at Risen Ranch Cowboy Church, 10697 Cimarron Road, has moved to the Joplin Regional Stockyards, 10131 Cimarron Road.
Also, after the Zion Baptist Church at Jasper was heavily damaged by a May tornado, a polling place there has been moved to the Jasper United Methodist Church.
Davis said all polling locations in Joplin will remain the same for the Nov. 5 election. The city of Joplin has Proposition B on the ballot. It asks voters to raise the sales tax by a half-cent to go to the Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund.
Voter registration for that election has closed, but residents might want to register if they wish to vote in elections coming up in March, April or the November 2020 presidential election.
A county map of the polling places has been created by the clerk's office so that people can find where they are to vote by going to www.jaspercounty.org and clicking on the "Elections" box. Davis said voters may check their voter cards for their precinct numbers and that there are pop-up boxes on the map that will give the information on each precinct and the address of the polling place.
A list of precincts also is available on the page.
"People can electioneer beyond 25 feet of the front door of a precinct, but they cannot plaster the property with campaign signs" at most locations, Davis said.
Some locations serve more than one precinct.
There are 46 precincts in the county with 43 polling locations because some serve two precincts or more, he said. Of those, 38 precincts have posted requests for no campaign signs on the property. Those are noted on the new map.
There will be seven polling places open Nov. 5 on the Newton County side of Joplin.
Now available
Absentee balloting is now available through Nov. 4 at the clerk's offices in Joplin and Carthage for Jasper County and at the Neosho courthouse for Newton County.
