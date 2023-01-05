Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a new medical clinic.
Mercy Joplin Hospital today marked the opening of a clinic aimed at improving health care delivered to senior citizens.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Freeman Health System assisting Affordable Care Act customers with an enrollment deadline.
- Contracts authorized for working on Joplin's wastewater system.
- Generational shifts affecting farm properties.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
