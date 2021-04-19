Another medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in Joplin.
Shango Joplin opens its doors to the public at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2401 E. 32nd St. Products available on opening day include pre-rolls, edibles and carts. Other area dispensaries have already opened on Range Line Road and in Neosho and Cassville.
There are now 120 medical cannabis businesses approved to do business in Missouri, where patient enrollment approaches six figures and cumulative sales are just shy of $30 million, according to the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, an industry trade group.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on a criminal complaint filed in tribal court against John Berrey, the former chairman of the Quapaw Nation.
- Coverage of today's memorial ceremony in Oklahoma City commemorating the 26th anniversary of the 1995 bombing.
- Why change is a hard but necessary component of a growing community, the latest from columnist John Newby.
Have a nice Monday evening.
