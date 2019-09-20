Work on Missouri Southern State University's newest residence hall continues to progress, with a groundbreaking for the building planned as early as November.
The residence hall, as yet unnamed, will be located at the northern edge of the university's complex of dormitories. Once complete in late 2021, it will offer 88 traditional dorm rooms and 32 four-bedroom, two-bathroom suites, with a total occupancy of 304 students, said Darren Fullerton, vice president of student affairs.
He said it will be a "unique" building that will draw on lessons learned from the construction of The Quads, the residence hall that opened in 2015. It will feature study rooms, laundry facilities and meeting spaces for small groups from campus, he said.
"We keep using the term 'village' to get that community feel," he said.
The total cost of the project will be $23 million, with funds to come from the sale of bonds that will require the approval of the university's Board of Governors at the panel's November meeting. The university plans to cap construction of the new residence hall at $20 million and use the remaining $3 million for upgrades to other dorms.
Missouri Southern expects to receive architectural drawings for the building this month and will then put the project out for bid, said Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs.
When the new residence hall opens, MSSU officials hope to convert Blaine and McCormick halls, the oldest dormitories on campus, into private rooms at a reduced rental rate, potentially pitching the dorms to students as an "economy" option, Fullerton said. Those buildings were constructed in the late 1960s and have received no significant renovation since, officials said.
With the opening of the new residence hall, total capacity for students living on campus would be more than 1,200. University officials believe it's important to keep on-campus living options because many MSSU students are first-generation college students, nontraditional students on a budget or international students without transportation.
Missouri Southern also has beefed up its Wi-Fi and online capabilities for the residence hall complex, which this year split from the rest of the campus in terms of internet connectivity and is now on its own plan, Fullerton said. Students today have an average of five to seven devices — televisions, laptop computers, tablets, smartphones, gaming systems and watches, for example — that require internet connectivity, he said.
"The usage was just phenomenal over there" at the residence hall complex, he said. "We've reallocated and switched the budget around to be able to handle that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.