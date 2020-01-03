Missouri Southern State University is preparing to launch an initiative that will waive concurrent enrollment fees for some high school students.
Called “On the Move,” the program will waive tuition for up to six hours of concurrent enrollment per semester for high school students whose families are eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches. Concurrent enrollment encompasses both dual credit, in which students take classes for college credit primarily at their high school, and dual enrollment, in which students take classes online or at the college.
The program will be open to any high school student, regardless of where they live. Missouri Southern currently has concurrent enrollment students from local high schools as well as from the Kansas City area, mid-Missouri and St. Louis, said Brett Meeker, the program director.
“More and more kids are taking college classes, even if it’s just one class,” she said in an interview with the Globe. “A lot of them, though, are taking more than one class. Most of them take about 10 hours by the time they graduate from high school — usually about a semester’s worth.”
Meeker said she believes that “On the Move” will create new opportunities for students to gain an early, successful start to higher education.
“The regular tuition cost for concurrent enrollment is $50 per credit hour,” she said in a statement. “While this is among the lowest concurrent enrollment tuition in the state, not all students are able to meet this minimal threshold. With the launch of ‘On the Move,’ our goal is to create an equitable opportunity for all students, regardless of income background.”
A growing percentage of students from area school districts are eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches. More than half of Joplin students are now eligible, according to data reported to the state.
Meeker noted that some of those students enroll at Missouri Southern as first-generation college students who are eligible for a federal Pell Grant, another measure of low income. “On the Move” will help ensure that they are as prepared for college as their peers, she said.
“Let’s not discount those students before they get here,” she said.
The launch of “On the Move” will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the first floor of Nixon Hall. Officials plan to release more information about it at that time.
Tuition cost
The concurrent enrollment tuition rate is $50 per credit hour. In-state, undergraduate tuition is $242.96 per credit hour, although that rate also includes a variety of student fees.
