MSSU Mural

William Mountz, director of MSSU’s adult degree completion program and 2021-22 Leadership Academy participant, adds depth to the Webster Hall mural project last week. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched another mural take shape. 

A spot under some stairs will soon be much more eye-catching. The space is being transformed into a leafy refuge for students. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting, featuring preliminary work on the annual budget. 
  • A meeting in Webb City over a new golf entertainment complex. 
  • Two new scholarships named for fallen police officers. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.