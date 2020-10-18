On the north wall of Covert Electric Supply, 202 N. Main St., two artists have been using a lift for several days to paint a mural welcoming people to one entrance of the Joplin Arts District.
The artists, Andrew Batcheller and Linda Passeri, are members of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, and their mural will introduce visitors to some of the features they could visit in the district.
Batcheller said the vision for the wall is a “magical, fantastical” field of giant poppies honoring veterans — Memorial Hall being one of the historic buildings within the district. There is also a lamppost in the mural, signaling the entrance into what is also Joplin's Sunshine Lamp District, which includes a number of historic properties.
"The elements in the mural show the visitors things ahead," said Linda Teeter, founder of the nonprofit Joplin Arts District.
Across the top of the mural, the artists plan to paint birds to signify how far the message of the arts district will carry.
Created last year and endorsed with a resolution from the Joplin City Council, the district encompasses a 56-block area between B and 12th streets to the north and south, and Wall Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue to the west to east.
Teeter, board president, said it’s not just about fine-arts folk who usually come to mind at the mention of the word “artist.”
“We have a lot of other things to offer in the district that isn’t a painter or a sculptor or a ballerina. … We have these specialties," she said, referring to everything from breweries to violin repair. Every trade has an element of art to it, she said.
The goal of the district is to create an atmosphere that will attract small businesses and shoppers.
“We’re trying to build momentum of excitement amongst us that is so obvious that people want to come and join us," Teeter said.
She said that electric signs in Tulsa’s arts district inspired her to advertise the existence of a Joplin counterpart. But then the coronavirus hit, resulting in enough financial strain that Teeter didn’t feel comfortable asking for donations to fund more expensive electric signs.
Instead, Teeter put out a call for mural artists in January, envisioning murals on several walls in the district, showing what the area is about. Batcheller and Passeri answered the call, and they were commissioned for the district's first mural.
Teeter said the building’s owner, Bob Heiniger, not only offered the brick wall but also rented a lift to help the artists reach the top of the wall, and he plans to install lighting at the top of the building to illuminate the mural at night.
The artists were delayed for a time, waiting for someone to power-wash the wall, but eventually they scraped it by hand. Now, the base colors of red and blue are laid down, with the district’s logo in the upper-left corner.
Batcheller, a Joplin resident, said the area’s artists naturally settled their businesses near each other, and the sign and mural will help "bring awareness to us as artists.”
Although Passeri lives in Springfield, directing the arts district there, she fits within the coalition’s 100-mile radius. “We like to try to tie in the arts districts in Springfield and Joplin,” Passeri said, “and try to make that I-44 path between our two arts districts a little more well-traveled.”
"We are working with the CVB as a tourist destination," Teeter said, referring to the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, "so we are trying to put signage out for people who are not familiar with Joplin at all."
She said she wants visitors to be drawn into the "cool vibe" that is evolving downtown.
"We need to show we have something different," Teeter added.
A ribbon-cutting will be held after the mural is complete.
