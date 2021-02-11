PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg has become the playground of local artist Jenna Spencer, who has spent years brightening the area with her large-scale murals, and she’s working on adding four designs in the coming months downtown.
“I’ve been working on murals for the last five years,” Spencer said last week while working on the first of the four on a 50-degree day. She hopes to resume work on that mural in March. “Total, I think I have 14. I’ve done seven murals downtown, and this will be my eighth.”
Spencer, who graduated from Pittsburg State University with a fine arts degree, said she had no idea this type of work would be her focus. She’s worked with ceramics, woodworking, photography, drawing and more.
“I do a little bit of everything,” she said. “I started painting set pieces, and I found out that I loved working in large-scale.”
When Spencer’s not painting murals, she works as the office manager of Memorial Auditorium, where she’s no stranger to the local art scene. She’s been involved with Pittsburg’s ArtWalk, the SEK Art Fest and the ArtForms Gallery LLC on Broadway, to name a few.
“I really feel like the arts are growing in this community,” Spencer said. “People who don’t go into galleries can drive by to see the murals, and they might find interest in that and maybe pursue looking at other art because of it. Also, it just makes it look good downtown.”
Pittsburg-themed murals are Spencer’s specialty. She’s completed the Frisco Train Depot mural on the south side of the Frisco Event Center and the “Greetings from the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce” painted in white lettering at the corner of Fourth and Pine streets. The name “Pittsburg” contains illustrations inside each letter, highlighting different characteristics of the Southeast Kansas community.
“It’s fun to see my murals around town,” Spencer said. “I love seeing them on social media and people taking pictures in front of them for like weddings and senior photos.”
Her largest new mural will be painted on the side of Copy Products Inc., which has a blank wall at 111 S. Broadway St. The mural will say “Downtown Pittsburg, Kansas” and will be encompassed by foliage. It will be one of the first things people see when entering downtown.
“We wanted to place it in the gateway to the downtown area,” Spencer said. “The word ‘Downtown’ is going to be like a street sign. It will be green and will have wheat and sunflowers around it. It will be colorful and low enough for people to pose in front of.”
James Korkorskia, regional sales manager of Copy Products, said it was an easy decision on the company's part to volunteer the white wall for the cause. The business, established in 1982, provides office technology.
“We were contacted by the city to see if we’d be interested, and we quickly agreed,” he said. “Updating our building was already on our list of things to do. It just adds another element.”
Interacting with art
The goal this year is to make the new murals more interactive and engaging with the public, Spencer said. Her designs for her other three murals this year will be a group of Pittsburg State University-colored balloons, a giant dandelion blowing in the wind, and lastly a tree with swings painted at Strawberry Moon at 211 N. Broadway. Spencer is confirming locations for the remaining two designs.
“People will be able to pose in front of them,” Spencer said. “I want people to interact with art and bring attraction to our downtown area, which is becoming wonderful. It’s come such a long way since I was kid in the '80s.”
The Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board is involved with the project and approved a grant for $3,850 to cover the cost of time and materials. The board was approached by Spencer last year with a request for funding for four mural concepts
Brittan Brenner, city of Pittsburg community development specialist, who serves as liaison to the downtown panel, says the board was able to use unallocated funding toward the project and feels the idea was well worth the investment.
“The Downtown Advisory Board has long wished to be a part of bringing more art to the downtown area,” Brenner said in a statement. “They recognize the impact local art has on tourism and economic development, and have always thought they should be a part of making these projects happen.”
The board is looking to establish a permanent grant program to award matching grants for murals in the coming years to generate more public art on an annual basis. Spencer said she hopes to have the new mural projects completed by summer.
