Happy Memorial Day weekend! Welcome to The Joplin Globe's new evening newsletter. This is an opportunity to catch you up on stories Globe reporters have been working on throughout the day, important state and national news, and a heads-up on stories that will appear in Saturday's paper.
Today, for example, Joplin Globe Reporter Jeff Lehr updates you on the case of Barbara Watters, who has filed a lawsuit against Joplin police, the city and the Jasper County coroner to get the body of her husband returned to her. The body was taken after police discovered she was keeping it in a freezer in her bedroom.
The lawsuit alleges that the body of her husband, Paul Barton, is being kept by the coroner's office in disregard of a demand letter seeking its return and that police also continue to hold various items taken during the search of her home and discovery of her husband's body in November that she also wants back, including the couple's marriage license and a document granting her power of attorney with respect to her husband.
You can read a quick catch-up the story; it will be updated later tonight with the full report.
In other news:
• Globe Reporter Kim Barker gives you details on a Monday auction of the estate of Ben Markley, Jr., including some rather unusual items. Among them: a cast-iron cannon, dozens of church bells, and more.
• The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards more grants to Southwest Missouri organizations.
• Sports Editor Jim Henry tells you about the MIAA Winter Sports Student-Athlete of the Year.
You can find all this and more in Saturday's paper and at joplinglobe.com.
We hope you have a meaningful Memorial Day weekend and we join you in saluting our country's heroes.
