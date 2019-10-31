New Oklahoma gun law taking effect

An Oklahoma County District Court judge’s ruling paves the way for a new law allowing Oklahomans to carry a gun openly or concealed without a permit.
On Wednesday, Judge Don Andrews ruled against an injunction request filed by opponents of the law.
With the ruling, Andrews paves the way for House Bill 2597 or the constitutional carry, or "permitless carry" bill as it’s known, to go into effect Friday.
Earlier this month, Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, and four other people filed a lawsuit asking the court to declare the law in violation of the state’s constitution single-subject rule. At that time, the plaintiffs asked the court to temporarily and permanently enjoin enforcement of the law.
“Obviously we’re disappointed in (Andrews’) ruling, but we will continue to press forward,” Lowe said.
On Thursday, Lowe filed an appeal concerning Andrews’ ruling. The appellate court ruled before the end of the business day against the appeal, setting into motion the implementation of the new law. Lowe said his group is examining options for the next steps, saying they planned to regroup next week.
Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a statement after Andrews’ ruling.
“My office is proud to defend the constitutional carry law against a political attack by plaintiffs who were unable to succeed at the Legislature, unable to persuade voters in the referendum process and now seeking to overturn a duly enacted law with meritless claims and scare tactics,” Hunter said.
About the law
In February, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the measure into law. It allows Oklahomans 21 or older to carry openly or concealed without permit or training. It also allows members of the military not yet 21 to have the same rights.
The bill was authored by 29 members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and co-authored by eight members of the Senate.
Until today, Oklahomans wishing to carry a weapon were required to take a gun safety and education class as outlined in the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act before obtaining a permit.
Against the law
Lowe, who argued against the measure when it was before the House of Representatives, said he began to explore challenges to the law after constituents began contacting his office in the wake of the August shooting at an El Paso Walmart.
With 17 days remaining in the time when a state referendum countering the law could be filed, Lowe and other supporters gathered 37,000 of the 59,000 necessary signatures — without formal funding of the initiative.
Lowe said because of public interest, he and others decided to file the lawsuit to stop the law against Stitt in his official capacity.
“We believe it’s dangerous and harmful to the state of Oklahoma,” Lowe said. “We also believe it’s unconstitutional because it violates the state’s single subject rule.”
That rule limits bills to one subject. Lowe said HB 2597 includes provisions for immigration and other subjects, beyond the scope of the gun issue.
Lowe said his group’s efforts are not designed to undermine rights guaranteed within the Second Amendment.
“We’re not trying to take anyone’s guns away,” Lowe said. “I believe in the Second Amendment and believe in the right to bear arms. I just believe there should be sensible gun laws.”
Lowe said he believes Oklahomans should be subject to the previous law, which requires safety education and training in order to obtain a permit to carry a weapon.
“We just want to keep people safe,” Lowe said. “We don’t want an incident like El Paso. We want to keep people safe and kids safe in Oklahoma by having sensible gun laws.”
Sheriffs' response
Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore, who is also the president of the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association, said that group has not issued a formal statement concerning the law.
Personally, Moore said, he and his deputies are preparing for the law to go into effect.
“I don’t think it will have much effect locally, because everyone carries guns, and the bad guys still have guns,” Moore said. “We always assume (when responding to an incident) that the people are armed.”
Moore said he wishes the new law still carried some provision regarding gun safety education and training.
“We have training all of the time,” Moore said, regarding his deputies. “We have four qualifying events each year for the guys to become familiar with the weapon they use. Some training is better than absolutely none.”
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said while he’s in favor of the law, he knows some will stretch the limits of the measure. However, like Moore, he does not believe he will see many changes as the law goes into effect.
He said he would like to see people who decide to carry a gun take some sort of training class — especially those involving gun safety, how to handle a gun and how to shoot the gun correctly.
“The more you know and train, the better you're going to be and respond if you need to in a situation,” Floyd said, adding the new law may deter crime.
Continuing education
While some instructors across the state have noticed a drop in people signing up for gun safety classes, Sam Smith, an instructor in Ottawa County, has seen the opposite happen.
On Saturday, Smith held a class for six students. He will repeat the effort for the same number of students on Tuesday.
He believes the news about the pending law has prompted people to sign up for training, even though it is no longer required.
“I’ve had more phone calls about [training] in the last two weeks than I did all summer,” Smith said. “I think people are thinking about (training) and they want to get it, regardless of being able to carry without it.”