Work is nearly finished on the rebuilding of the fire-damaged roof at the historic Olivia Apartments building in Joplin.
That work is being partly funded by taxpayers after the City Council agreed in February to a public-private partnership with the developers to pay half the cost in order to save the fire-damaged building from demolition.
Under the agreement with developer Blue Haven Homes and Bykota LLC, a real estate holding company, the city is to pay $250,000 in dollar-for-dollar matching money for labor and material costs related to construction of the roof and other measures to secure the building. That cost was projected to be $500,000, developers said when the project was discussed.
The agreement called for the roof to be finished by June 15.
Development partner Sawyer Smith said Tuesday the roof work was on track to be complete. The frequency of earlier rain and storms made meeting the deadline challenging, he said.
"We were pushing the deadline because of the weather," he said. "But I was on the roof last week, and they were applying the waterproof membrane," which would be the last step in installing the new roof. "As far as I know, they have it completed except maybe some last-minute patching or cleanup."
He added that the contractor, Neal Construction Group, would then move on to clearing out the rubble-littered building. He said there will be no stop in the work; it will continue on through the building's full renovation.
To collect the city money, Smith said, the company pays the contractor's bills and then submits those to the city. "We pay first and then we get our dollar-for-dollar match," he said.
According to the records of the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, Bykota has been paid slightly more than half of the amount due under the contract. Two payments totaling $129,975 have been made so far.
Carolina Neal, of the Neal group, said Tuesday that the "main roof and fifth floor structure is done. They are still working on finishing touches that need to be done, but within the next couple of days, it will be completed."
She said the next step will be to dry out the building and clean out the mold that developed in the damp interior since the Dec. 7 fire.
Firefighters had to pour water on the building to extinguish the fire that destroyed the roof so it would not spread to neighboring structures, which include historic houses and churches. The cause of the fire could not be determined.
Engineers who inspected the Olivia after the fire deemed the rest of the building structurally sound, “but that won’t last much longer in the condition it’s in without that roof,” Smith told the council in February. That is why there was a rush and financial assistance to get the roof rebuilt.
Smith said renovation will cost $6.5 million and will produce 38 market-rate apartments and possibly a restaurant on the top floor.
City Attorney Peter Edwards said at the February meeting that while city staff does not usually request funding for private projects, the city likely would save money by agreeing to $250,000 because "the city is responsible for the health, the safety and welfare of its residents. Ultimately the fate of this building could fall on the city to demolish it, which we think would be in excess of $1 million" if the city did not work with Bykota to get a roof on the Olivia.
The city paid $600,000 to demolish a former office furnishings building in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue. Its roof had fallen in and an adjoining building needed to be stabilized to prevent decay that could lead to a collapse.
The Olivia, at 320 Moffet Ave., was an elaborate building when it was built in 1906 and served as a home to early day entrepreneurs.
