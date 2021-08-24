Able Manufacturing

John Hamilton laminates a train part at Able Manufacturing and Assembly on Aug. 12 at the company. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at new ownership for an old Joplin company.

Able Manufacturing's acquisition by a Michigan company is hoped to bring new life into the company with more business.

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A deal taking the death penalty off the table for a murder case defendant.
  • Missouri's attorney general filing a law suit from enforcing mask mandates.
  • A statewide award for a Kansas high school.

We hope you have a relaxing Tuesday evening. Stay cool.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.