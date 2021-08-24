Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at new ownership for an old Joplin company.
Able Manufacturing's acquisition by a Michigan company is hoped to bring new life into the company with more business.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A deal taking the death penalty off the table for a murder case defendant.
- Missouri's attorney general filing a law suit from enforcing mask mandates.
- A statewide award for a Kansas high school.
We hope you have a relaxing Tuesday evening. Stay cool.
