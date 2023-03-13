The owner of a Joplin property company said he has purchased a pair of apartment buildings that were condemned by city officials and plans a $1 million overhaul.
Tyler Casey, of Pro X Property Management Co. at 1027 S. Main St., on Monday told Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals at a special meeting that the deal for the purchase of the properties owned by David Carey was completed Friday. He said he asked for a meeting with the building board to determine whether the board intended to order the buildings demolished before he started repairs.
Carey told the Globe on Friday that he had sold the 20-unit property at 117 and 121 S. Byers Ave. to Pro X. “They are going to rehab it and get it all fixed up,” Carey said.
City officials issued an order Jan. 26 to vacate the two buildings by March 10 because of dangerous conditions. Carey said at that time he was trying to sell the buildings to prevent the city from ordering them demolished. Though city officials estimated there could be 40 tenants in the apartments, Carey had said there were 22 to 26, depending on whether those who lived there were allowing others to stay with them.
Casey said at Monday’s hearing that most of the residents had moved out. He said a few were still in the apartments but that a fence had been erected around the buildings and that they had been told they must leave as soon as possible. He said the company’s property manager had been helping remaining residents, which he said was fewer than five, move their belongings elsewhere. He said they had been helping the residents with contacting the Economic Security Corp. and other organizations about help finding housing. Pro X may have some available homes for them, he said.
The gate was to be locked at 5 p.m. Monday, and windows and other openings on the first floor had been covered with wood to try to prevent trespassing, Casey said.
Renovation will take six to nine months, the board was told.
That will entail installing new siding, windows, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heat and air systems, as well as repairing walls, ceilings and floors. He said the only asbestos found in the building was in the exterior siding, which will be properly removed. Pro X also will remove existing concrete walkways and steps and install new ones with ramps that are compliant with disability standards so at least the first-floor apartments would be accessible to tenants or guests with disabilities.
Additionally, the parking lot will repaired, and the company may need to provide additional tenant parking on surrounding properties that have been purchased. Pro X bought all of Carey’s properties and some in the surrounding area that belonged to others. The company plans to repair that housing or tear down and replace those that are dilapidated.
Another issue with the buildings is the need under an updated zoning code adopted last year to have fire suppression sprinkler systems in the buildings. There was a question at a previous meeting whether the water system in that location could provide enough pressure to operate the system. Casey said he was told that should not be a problem.
Casey listed some of the other properties where he is planning demolitions, rebuilds or renovations, saying, “I’m here trying to make something good happen for the community, make something good happen for myself, make something good happen for all the residents of the neighborhood.” He said the plan encompassing the apartment buildings and other properties he has bought amounts to a $2 million investment when rebuilds and renovations are completed.
The Byers Avenue apartments are expected to rent for $695 to $725 per month when completed. There are to be 12 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units.
Building board member Christopher Tucker asked why the company did not tear down the buildings and build new properties. Casey said if he did that, he would not get 20 apartments for the nearly $1 million he plans to spend.
Building department and fire inspectors had been working with the former owner since October to correct unsafe conditions cited by them. Carey said he made repairs, but city officials said attempts at repair were inadequate and that health and safety conditions within the buildings had worsened.
The buildings’ utility systems are in disrepair, and there are structural issues with the buildings, Joplin’s assistant city manager, Tony Robyn, said in January. “There is a whole range of violations” of city codes, he said.
The board said Casey or a representative of the company would need to give updates about progress on the renovation project at its monthly meetings on the last Friday of the each month until the work is complete.
City documents showed that the fire marshal inspected the buildings Oct. 20 and found violations of city fire code that govern conditions that could jeopardize life and property by fire or explosion. The owner was notified of the specific violations and given 30 days to make repairs. One of those conditions was the use of open flame heating units that city officials said could burn tenants or cause fires.
Fire inspectors returned Dec. 15 and found no corrections of those conditions. The owner was given written notice again Dec. 21 of the needed repairs and with 14 days to make corrections, but still there were none, according to the city’s order to vacate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.