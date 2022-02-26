CARTHAGE, Mo. — The new owners of an iconic Route 66 motel in Carthage have begun a full restoration of the motel with the help of a nonprofit foundation they created to fund the project.
The Boots Court, located at 107 S. Garrison Ave., is recognized as a monument on historic Route 66 in Southwest Missouri.
Becky Andrews, a spokesperson for C Town LLC, the new owners, and the Boots Court Foundation, a 501(C)(3), said in a written release that the two groups have started a full restoration of the historic motel.
“The Boots Court Foundation was established to be the vehicle to fully restore the historic Boots Court and prevent the motel from further decline and possible demolition,” the foundation’s release said. “Application has been made to include Boots Court on the National Register of Historic Places, further highlighting its historic tourism status for the community.”
C Town LLC, a group of Carthage residents, bought the Boots Court from two sisters, Debye Harvey and Pricilla (Pixie) Bledsaw, in November after the sisters put the hotel up for sale more than a year ago. Harvey and Bledsaw bought the motel in August 2011 at a foreclosure auction.
The motel had been used as low-income housing for more than a decade and faced the possibility of being torn down in the early 2000s during an effort to redevelop the corner of Garrison and Central for a retail outlet. Public opposition stopped developers from tearing it down, but it was closed to Route 66 travelers for many years.
The motel was first built in 1939 by Arthur Boots at “the crossroads of America,” as it was billed at the time when the intersection of Central and Garrison in Carthage was also the intersection of routes 66 and 71, two major highways in 1940s America.
It featured covered carports and a radio in every room, a real luxury at the time. The original front section had eight rooms, and a second building was added in 1946 with five more rooms. Clark Gable was reported to have stayed in one of the rooms at one time, and other notable celebrities traveling across the country are known to have stopped for the night at the motel.
The sisters renovated and reopened the five rooms in the separate building on the back of the motel property in 2012 and started renovating other rooms in the years since then. They removed a gabled roof that had been added in the 1970s to restore the motel’s historic profile and had the green neon lighting along the roofline and on the sign restored.
Historic significance
The sisters operated the motel as a Route 66 stop until the pandemic hit in 2020, but decided they wanted to retire and put the Boots up for sale.
“I think we did a great thing,” Harvey said at a reception in their honor in November. “We didn’t do everything we wanted to get accomplished because we wanted to restore all the rooms, but we did the important thing — which is, we saved the Boots from neglect and we pointed out to the community what an asset it is to the point that they don’t want it to go away.”
The Boots Court has become a must-see destination for the thousands of travelers from the U.S. and around the world who travel the Mother Road every year.
Gary Daggett, president of the Texas Route 66 Association, who visited the motel in November for Harvey’s and Bledsaw’s retirement reception, said the Boots Court represents the kind of travel his grandparents experienced when major roads went through small towns before four-lane interstates were built.
“Route 66 spans eight states,” Daggett said. “The Boots is the second oldest motel still in operation on Route 66. That right there is amazing. To have this place in the shape it’s in for people to still enjoy and spend the night — just to stay here is a treat.”
The group of local owners who bought the motel asked in November to remain anonymous while they organize their plans for the motel’s future. The motel is currently closed for renovation.
“Over the last decade, flat roof restoration was completed and partial room renovations (were) begun by previous owners,” the release from the Boots Court Foundation said. “Additional structures around the motel were also acquired to enhance the property and the community. The Boots Court remains one of the oldest motels on historic Route 66, serving as a popular attraction along the route and making Carthage a desired tourist destination.”
The release said additional information on the restoration would be made available on the new Boots Court website, bootscourt66.com, and on a connected Facebook page.
