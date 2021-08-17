COLUMBUS, Kan. — The incoming owners of a Pittsburg newspaper plan an expansion of news coverage and hiring of new reporters.
Earlier this month, Gannett Co. announced that its Pittsburg Morning Sun would be sold to a group of local shareholders under the name Pittsburg Publishing Co. LLC. While the sale price and terms have not yet been released, the transfer is expected to close Sept. 1.
Larry Hiatt, incoming editor and publisher, said the newspaper will operate with a mission and philosophy similar to the one he has used for his Columbus News-Report, which he started 11 years ago. He said that the Sun will cover more local meetings and sports, and be more of a community newspaper.
“We want to get back to being a major local newspaper,” Hiatt said. “I don’t mean a big paper, but the majority of news will be local. We’d like to put the paper back to where it was.”
The Morning Sun, in publication since 1887, was acquired by Gatehouse Media in 2007. Gatehouse merged with Gannett in 2019.
Hiatt purchased the Cherokee County News-Advocate and SEK Voice from Gannett in March. That sale helped Gannett offer the Sun to Hiatt’s group, he said.
Soon after Gannett’s interest, Hiatt said, he enlisted attorney Kevin Mitchelson to find 10 local investors who would financially back the acquisition of the newspaper back into local ownership. Mitchelson found 17, Hiatt said.
“Local ownership was the important thing,” Hiatt said.
Hiatt said the newspaper has plans to expand its news coverage and its staff, with the goal of making it a community newspaper for Crawford County. Features such as obituaries, engagements and wedding announcements will be free, he said, and coverage plans would be modeled after approaches he has used for the Columbus News-Report.
The paper plans to achieve several growth milestones, including the hiring of 10 more newsroom staff members, covering more local events, government meetings and sporting events, and returning to home delivery. More distant goals, Hiatt said, are to return to a seven-day publication schedule and for Hiatt to choose his successor as he enters retirement.
The 17 shareholders, as well as a new look into its new operation, will be featured in a grand opening party later this year, Hiatt said.
“We’re excited to be a part of what might be a turnaround in this industry,” Hiatt said. “We’re going to try to make money, but we’re looking at a standpoint of growing instead of cutting.”
