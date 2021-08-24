When James Pulley was a little boy, and his father would drive him to Joplin from their nearby Pittsburg home, he would often stare up at the 120-foot-tall water tower that for decades served as a popular landmark for Able Manufacturing & Assembly, the Joplin-based manufacturer located on south Schifferdecker Avenue.
“When we drove by it I would always say to my dad, ‘Someday I might work there,’ and he would be like, ‘You’re not going to work there, boy — you be quiet,’” Pulley said with a chuckle. “So I wish he was alive today so I could tell him, ‘Hey, Dad — I work here.’”
On July 30, Able Manufacturing was purchased by National Composites, a Michigan-based composites company. The move has already given the company, first established in 1954, a much-needed boost. Just 20 years ago, Able employed upwards of 800 people across three plants, two in Joplin and a third in Southeast Kansas. Each day, Able was shipping out seven truckloads of truck cabs — the area of the vehicle where the driver sits.
Pulley, one of Able’s current 180 employees, is quickly approaching his fifth year with the company. He loves his job, and he absolutely loves the new direction the company is taking.
“I’m very, very positive of the new ownership; I’ve never been more positive about a change — and I’m usually scared of change,” Pulley said. In this case, “I think change is good. Able really needed this. I’ve been telling everybody it’s going to pick up and now they’re starting to see it unfold … and that I’ve been telling the truth.”
From its 300,000-square-foot manufacturing floor, Able produces both composite and metal-based products for its customers, ranging from rail car bonnets for Kawasaki’s M9 metro subway trains that whisk millions of people each year beneath the urban sprawl of the Big Apple, to tractor cabs for Caterpillar and Case IH, as well as cooling tower parts for Marley.
“We specialize in making really big things,” said a smiling Dean Kinzer, Able’s vice president of operations.
Both Kinzer and Craig Marton, president and CEO, “have worked together to make some positive changes here to bring Able back to where it once was,” Kinzer said, referring to Able’s peak years of the 1980s and 1990s. “We really have a lot of new business coming in here, which is fantastic for both Joplin and for the people of Joplin.”
Most folks driving past the low-squat building may not realize the workers inside are busy piecing together tractor cabs, subway bonnets and cooling towers for some of America’s largest companies.
“What I’d like for people to know is that we are a very good manufacturing company; we have a lot to be proud of the products we make,” Kinzer said. “And maybe over the years some of that knowledge base has left the community, but when I talk to people throughout the community, so many of them have worked here at Able at some point in their careers; pretty much anyone you talk to on the street has worked here or knows someone who worked here.
“This was a major Joplin company,” he said, “and we want it to be that again. We’re back and we’re relevant again (in Joplin).”
During a tour of the manufacturing floor, Kinzer introduced several long-term employees, including John Hamilton and Terry Vincent. While the knowledge the tenured men and women possess are without value, Able’s management hopes to bring “new blood” into the company.
“We’re looking for young talent to bring in; people can be trained (here) to learn how to do this type of work and we can always benefit people out of high school or trade work just to let them in the door and we’ll give them all the experience they need,” Kinzer said.
“I went to college, but I also started out on the manufacturing floor, and I learned skills there that are translated into life skills later on,” he said, “so maybe if college isn’t your major direction, we have the ability to train people to do things like body work — things that can turn into a profitable trade. Some of the artisan and craftsmanship that we help our employees learn are valuable out in the marketplace.”
Able currently has more than 50 current positions open, and they will soon see major expansions to their product line, including making products “for a significant water slide manufacturing company” that would necessitate “expanding our workforce by 25% or 50%,” Kinzer said.
“If we ended up in a couple of years with 1,000 people (working here), then I’ll feel like we’ve done exactly what we wanted to do,” Kinzer said. “They used to say, when you talk to the team leaders, that the only way you could get into Able back in the (glory) days is that somebody either had to retire or somebody had to die.
“We want to get back to that — we want Able to be the preferred place to work,” Kinzer said.
Able’s President Marton came to the company, along with Kinzer — both of whom are military veterans — a little more than a year ago to help overhaul the company’s direction and to give its workers a boost in confidence and reasons to feel proud of their workplace. One of the first actions they took was to clean up a storage area in the back of the building that looked like something “straight out of a Sanford and Son episode.”
“Able,” Marton said, “was one of the preferred places to work here in Joplin; it went through some difficulties for a number of reasons … (but) it is on a very strong recovery track right now, largely because of the change in ownership.”
The greatest change management has implemented over the past year — and will no doubt be further boosted by National Composites — is putting a greater emphasis on the individual employee.
“Everybody who works here has their own reasons, they need to feed their family; they need a roof over their heads — we need to provide the best possible and the best opportunities for them to have the kind of job where they can take care of their families and themselves; it’s a very important part of this,” Marton said.
Marton also introduced a code of conduct that centers around honor — treating people with dignity, trust, respect and compassion; courage — taking on tough challenges; and commitment — to hold themselves and the team accountable to get the job done and done right.
“The employees love it,” Marton said.
“We knew what this (Able) could be, really as soon as we had our eyes on it,” said Adam Fenton, National Composites CEO. He added the process to purchase Able took roughly six months to complete.
“I think what we’re going to bringi to the table is a fresh new vision,” Fenton said, “and also not only vision, but resources to achieve that vision.”
