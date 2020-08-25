SENECA, Mo. — Seeking homes for some artistic and athletic programs, the Seneca School District will ask voters on Nov. 3 to authorize a $5.5 million bond issue.
The money raised from the bonds would go toward several projects:
• Renovating a multipurpose room at the high school as a performing arts center.
• Building a field for baseball and softball games.
• Building an eight-lane running track, and other track and field features.
• Upgrading buildings with energy-efficient features.
The baseball/softball field and track would be built on school-owned property at Bethel Road and state Route U in northern Seneca, said Superintendent Brandon Eggleston. The complex of athletic fields would provide permanent home for baseball, softball and track programs.
"We don't even have a track for our students to practice on," Eggleston said. "We have some inequity issues in the things we provide."
Known as "the farm," the property allows the district to solve a few problems. The district's football stadium does not have room for a track to be built around its football field. Building the track on a nearby practice field, which is in a flood plain, would require damming that could have a negative effect on the nearby downtown area.
As for the ballfields, currently the teams play on a field located in Oklahoma that also has flooded repeatedly, damaging light poles enough to be condemned by the city of Seneca, Eggleston said.
The multipurpose room at the high school would be converted into a black box theater — a style of construction known for flexible staging and seating arrangements. The center would give students in the theater and choir programs a place to perform. The wrestling team, which uses the room as a practice room, would be able to continue that use.
The renovation would include blackening and soundproofing the walls and installing new sound and light systems.
"The theater program really likes the idea," Eggleston said. "Right now, any performance is done in our old gym, which is a typical 1930s gym with a stage on one end. It's a tough place to perform."
Because the measure requires an extension of debt, a four-sevenths, or 57.14%, majority is needed for passage. The bond would require no increase to the district's current debt service levy rate. The total levy is $3.60 per $100 of assessed valuation. The district's debt would be extended another five to eight years, Eggleston said.
The idea for the bond is a result of long-range planning efforts made in 2018-19, Eggleston said.
"We had parents, community members and students tell us what they wanted us to do to get a direction facilitywise. These are projects we can budget for and do within our district budget," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.