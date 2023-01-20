Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a new emergency number.
The phone number 988 has been used for people experiencing suicidal thoughts, substance abuse or other mental health crises. Local health officials are part of the service and help it work.
We'll share more about this new service in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A seventh fire station under construction for Joplin.
- A proposed rate increase for water customers.
- Natural gas rates going up again.
We hope you have an enervating weekend.
