What's happening at the Kitchen Pass on Main Street in Joplin?
We don't want to give too much away, but a local businessman has big plans for it. Learn more in a story from Joe Hadsall online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- A preview of an old-timey festival coming to a McDonald County community this weekend.
- A look at the Four State Farm Show, which attracts tens of thousands of people to Southeast Kansas every year.
- An update on the case of Sheena Greitens versus her husband, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Tonight is the First Thursday ArtWalk in downtown Joplin. It will happen rain or shine, so head on down there to take a look around.
