CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s first new playground in a park in decades opened for play Monday in Municipal Park.
The city of Carthage, the Parks Department, the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and a large contingent of excited children celebrated the completion of the $879,640 playground near the Jasper County Youth Fair grounds in the park with a ribbon-cutting, cookies and dozens of happy and excited faces.
“The ground is jumpy and safe,” said Zora Orsborn, 6, who came to the opening with about 30 friends from the Fair Acres Family Y Child Care program.
“It’s pretty cool because you can do lots of fun stuff,” Zora said. “I like the zip line because you don’t need anyone to push you. It’s like you are flying. Whenever you play the drums there’s little, there’s medium and there’s big. They play high, medium and low.”
Four-year-old Joy Crigger said her favorite was the merry-go-round, but the zip line was pretty good too.
“All the slides and all the climbing things are fun,” Joy said. “The zip line is fun because it’s so fast and so fun.”
The new playground is part of a once-in-a-generation upgrade to Carthage’s five parks, paid for with $5 million from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust, which was created in 2016 from the sale of the city-owned McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to Mercy.
Hospital Trust Chairman Ron Petersen Sr. was on hand for the ribbon-cutting and watched as dozens of children charged onto the playground after the ceremony.
“Wow, I'm delighted first of all for the youth that will be able to play on the playground, and what a playground it is,” Petersen said. “This being the largest of all, it really sings a song, to my eyes if I were a child. This is enticing. I’d want to try everything if I were a kid.”
Parks Director Abi Almandinger welcomed the crowd of about 100 people to the new playground and spoke about how it came together.
“The parks master plan was completed in 2021 and what came out of that was a lot of surveys and town hall meetings and a lot of collaboration with a variety of organizations to really see what the community wanted,” Almandinger said. “And it became very clear that the community really wanted a focus on our parks system and wanted improvements made to the parks system. So we received a $5 million grant from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.”
This new playground is one of five being built across the city.
A new $531,193 playground is under construction at Carter Park, then workers will move to Kellogg Lake Park to build the first playground there.
Central Park and Griggs Park will also receive new playgrounds. Almandinger said she hopes all the playgrounds will be in place by the end of the year.
The parks are also getting new and renovated restrooms.
A new restroom will be built near the new playground at Municipal Park in the next few weeks, and new restrooms will be built at Kellogg Lake Park, Griggs Park and Carter Park.
Autumn Bjugstad, of Carthage, brought her 2-year-old daughter, Lily, to the grand opening on a trailer pulled by her bicycle.
“We’re really excited about it,” Bjugstad said. “It’s biking distance from our house, so we can come down and play in it. It looks like it’ll be fun for ages to come.”
“This is fun now, but other parts of the playground will be fun in the future,” she said. “She is loving it, she went on the swings. We went on the merry-go-round and it went a little fast, but she’s liking exploring and all that.”
Mary Schwab, director of the Fair Acres Family Y Child Care program, said she liked that the playground is inclusive and allows children who may have challenges to play with their friends.
"It has some sensory things that are included," she said. "I’m a music teacher so I love to see the musical component here, and I love to see that there’s not just handicapped accessible things for kids, but also their peers to play along with them while they’re enjoying our parks.”
Zora, the 6-year-old, had a reassuring message for parents.
“It’s safer for the kids,” she said. “They shouldn’t worry about this playground. It’s so awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.