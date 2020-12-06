It took a bit longer to put into action than initially anticipated thanks to the pandemic, but the Ozark Center’s new Recovery Up program is now officially up and running.
Recovery Up is a “one-stop shop in one location” for those seeking outpatient treatment away from a jail cell or specialized hospital setting, program director Keren Lowenstein said.
“I’m excited about this program getting started,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community, for Ozark Center, for our courts (and) for our participants. It’s a need met.”
Some men and women struggle with mental health issues once they’re moving through the court system, experiencing setbacks in their treatment because of isolation from family and friends, among other factors.
“Research shows that participants are more successful in their own communities when they have their own support systems around them,” and when they can work from their homes with friends and family members surrounding them, encouraging them, Lowenstein said. “That’s one of the key elements of this program.”
Recovery Up works with “high-end-need individuals” who want to overcome their problems while awaiting their court sentencing or wanting to avoid future hospitalizations or possible jail time, said Lisa Francis, Ozark Center director of adult community services. Ultimately, they want to help these men and women become “successful members of the community.”
The program is a partnership of Ozark Center, the Jasper County courts system and the University of Missouri-St. Louis' Missouri Institute of Mental Health. It is funded by a $4 million federal grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration. That’s enough money to keep the program running for four years, enabling Lowenstein and Francis to treat 100 people in the next four years.
The initial grant was written and submitted at the start of the year, and it was awarded to Ozark Center in July, though the process was slowed considerably by the ongoing pandemic, “which is why we’re starting it here in December,” Lowenstein said.
Francis said two people have already entered the process, with treatment for a third “in the works.”
“We often find that people over the years have not had good success rates because they get behind on medications or they’re not able to stay sober and they fall on hard times,” she said.
By having everything these men and women could possibly want or need in a single, centralized location — 530 E. 34th St. in Joplin — their recovery is quicker and more comprehensive.
“We’re just trying to help them be as successful as possible,” Francis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.