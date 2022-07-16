Christa Lillard

AURORA, Mo. — Christa Lillard, a nurse practitioner, is the newest addition to CoxHealth Center Aurora’s primary care clinic team.

“I find being a nurse practitioner very rewarding,” she said in a statement. “This profession allows for stability and a career I can continue to grow in for the entirety of my professional life.”

Lillard obtained her undergraduate nursing degree from Cox College. She went on to pursue a master of science in nursing from Walden University.

As a provider, Lillard said she’s passionate about teaching patients about diet and how it affects their overall health. “It’s important to educate patients on how to start a healthy lifestyle because it’s the key to improving patient outcomes,” she said.

Lillard is accepting new patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call the clinic at 417-269-2400. CoxHealth Center Aurora is located at 106 Commerce Drive.

