NEOSHO, Mo. — A new set of restrooms will soon be under construction at Big Spring Park.
With a unanimous vote, the Neosho City Council gave initial approval to a contract with Branco Enterprises to build the restrooms for $36,500.
The building will be an 8-by-10-by-8-foot metal stud building, according to documentation from the city. Two of the building's walls would rest on an existing rock retaining wall, and the building would be handicapped-accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Branco's initial bid, which included three construction options, was chosen during a Feb. 2 meeting of the board as the lowest bid for the project. During Tuesday's meeting, the council selected the third option presented within that bid.
While that third option was the least expensive of the three options, it came in about $1,500 over a budgeted amount for the project. The overage will be drawn from the Abbott Trust for Big Spring Park, according to city documentation.
The new restrooms will be constructed closer to Spring Street than the current restroom building, which is tucked in the southeast corner of the park.
The contract will be brought up at an upcoming meeting for final approval.
In other meeting business:
• The council was briefed on an upcoming bid for handling trash services for residents.
Two companies, WCA Waste Corp. and Republic Services, have submitted bids for the contract period. The bids will be considered during the March 16 council meeting.
• The council effectively denied a special-use permit for the construction of tiny homes at 1725 LaQuesta Drive.
Owners Art and Vickie Boyt sought the permit, and none of the council members made a motion for its acceptance. The city's planning and zoning commission had earlier recommended denying the permit.
Council members said they did not favor the proposal because it placed a manufacturing business in a commercial zone close to a residential area.
