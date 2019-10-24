COLUMBUS, Kan. — A new educational facility in Columbus that focuses on special-needs students is working to teach children and teens how to be more autonomous and self-sufficient upon graduation from high school.
The RISE Center, which stands for Reaching Individual Success through Education, recently opened its doors in August and serves over 100 special-needs students throughout the region. The center offers education and specialized services to area students in one location.
It’s operated by SEK Interlocal No. 637, a special education organization that provides an array of services in partnership with 13 Southeast Kansas school districts, reaching as far north as Uniontown and as far south as Baxter Springs. The RISE Center sign is marked with a hot air balloon, not only to highlight Columbus Days but to also illustrate to students that the sky is the limit.
Jessica Crager, assistant director of SEK Interlocal No. 637, said the overall goal is to give the students with disabilities the knowledge and skills to fly on their own.
“Right now, they need our support, and we’re here to guide them, but we’re hoping to give them the independence that they need to be successful after high school,” Crager said.
At an open house Thursday, community members and parents toured the 13,000-square-foot center located at 511 W. Central. The building, which had sat vacant for 10 years, has been transformed into a one-stop educational shop for students in preschool through high school.
It features a preschool wing, a middle school wing, a high school wing, a laundry room, a sensory room and two kitchens. The center also has a wing dedicated to providing life and career skills to vocational students who come in for half-day training to focus on future employment skills. These students spend the other part of their day engaged in academics at their public schools.
Soon, the SEK organization wants to build an all-accessible playground, as well as a greenhouse, to provide additional hands-on learning.
“This is our first year here at the RISE Center,” Crager said. “We have five special education services and programs throughout the county, but we wanted to create a special education center that brought all of our students together as well as our staff under one roof to be able to share resources.”
The $800,000 renovation project was funded partially by donations by community partners, member school districts, the city of Columbus and others. Crager said the building was gifted for SEK Interlocal No. 637 by the Columbus School District a few years ago and that the remodel began in May. The center opened its doors to students on Aug. 14.
“Through the collaboration with the community and the school district, we were able to create a beautiful facility that allows us to do amazing things for kids,” Crager said.
Cassandra Rogers, of Crestline, walked through the building with her 13-year-old son, Gabe Wright, who’s an eighth grader at the RISE Center. Rogers said that she loves the center, its mission and its learning opportunities.
“I love how the classrooms are small and that he gets more attention, as far as his developmental needs, than what he would have at the other school,” she said. “As a special-needs parent, you’re always scared what happens if you die or when you get older. At least with this, I know what he can do, and they’re trying to get to where he can live on his own and take care of himself.”
Since Gabe has been attending the center for about nine weeks, his life skills and math skills have begun to improve, his mother said. He said he’s already made six new friends and wants to be a semitruck driver when he gets older.
“I think the center’s fun,” he said. “I really like the kitchen.”
Approximately 50 staff members work at the center, including teachers, school psychologists, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, certified assistants, social workers, nurses, a physical therapist and administrators.
Eileen Pierson, a special education teacher, works with high school students and one middle schooler. She’s glad that the facility can provide the students with stability and continuity.
“I feel like we’ve really come together as a team, and we’re working cooperatively together,” she said. “It’s great for the kids because they’re able to do things together. We can do follow through for preschool to elementary to middle and high school where we do a lot of the same things. These kids need structure, and I think it’s going to be a great thing for them.”
