GALENA, Kan. — Mako, a robotic surgical system, may be one of Dr. Andrew Nelson’s best friends.
With Mako at his side, Nelson, a surgeon at Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas, and his fellow surgeons have performed more than 100 joint replacement surgeries since last November, mostly for patients with early to middle stage joint degeneration of the knee or hip.
“It’s far and away the most advanced instrument that’s out there,” Nelson said about the robotic machine, “and I mean far away.”
Before Mako, most knee and hip replacement surgeries were conducted via two-dimensional X-ray images. There wasn’t much in the way of planning a knee or hip replacement before the first surgical incision, he said.
With Mako at his side, however, Nelson has access to a 3D computed tomography scan that creates right there before his eyes a detailed model of a patient’s anatomy. No two knee or hip joints are quite the same.
“There’s just so much more details (with a CT scan) when compared to a 2D X-ray, especially when it comes to the knee,” Nelson said.
CT scans allow him to plan a surgery and map out the placement and balancing of a new, artificial knee or hip joint right down to the millimeter, which would have been unheard of 10 to 15 years ago, he said.
“Instead of using my eyes — ‘Should I cut higher or lower?’ — I see through the machine and I don’t have to worry” about painful probing to get to the right spot, he said. After all, “there are few pain receptors in bone, but there are a ton in the soft tissue around it.”
Once the 3D virtual model of a patient’s knee or joint is made, Nelson will then virtually put the joint implant in place. Once that implant is in its proper position, the plan can then be overlaid on the patient in real time to use as a guide during surgery. Mako holds the surgical instrument as surgery begins under Nelson’s guidance.
The instrument has “tracking eyes” that can adjust for small movements or bumps or curves of the knee or hip if they occur. Because of the pre-surgery plan, only the damaged parts of the joint are removed. The implant is then placed and the new joint properly balanced, with adjustments being made as needed.
“There’s a lot less surprise when you have this technology” at your side, Nelson said.
Because there is much less cutting or probing, with only the damaged bone and cartilage portions removed, there is a huge reduction in postoperative pain, Nelson said.
“The precision has got to be the best benefit of (Mako),” he said. “I can see most of the total knee (or other joint) before I ever have to make the first cut, so I can do all the thinking parts (without) having to do that in real time. It takes the guesswork out of it.”
Ultimately, Nelson said, “it’s all about individualizing the knee (or a hip) for each person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.