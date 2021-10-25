Access to public art is expanding again in Joplin.
Crews were out on this breezy, chilly morning to install three new pieces in the Rotary Clubs of Joplin Sculpture Garden at Mercy Park. The garden, a joint effort of Joplin's two Rotary clubs, launched a few years ago and now has a total of 15 sculptures along the walking trails of Mercy Park, available for public viewing for free and at any time the park is open.
Learn more in a story from me, with images of each of the new sculptures by Roger Nomer, at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on testing for chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in deer.
- Details about the closed meeting to be held by the Joplin City Council on Tuesday.
- The latest from columnist John Newby, about community leaders.
Have a nice Monday night. See you here again on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.