Today in the Globe newsroom we celebrated art and service.
The Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club marked 30 years of community service by installing a new bronze statue in the Mercy Park Sculpture Garden. It joins about a dozen other pieces portraying wildlife and nature.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Carthage Board of Education considering a bond issue to fund construction of a performing arts center.
- Gov. Mike Parson proposing more information that could be withheld from Sunshine Law requests.
- More state discussion about what sorts of gambling machines should be illegal.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.