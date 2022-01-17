Sculpture

Corey Duncan, field operations manager with R.E. Smith Construction, measures "River Motion" for a plaque during its installation Monday at Mercy Park. The bronze fish is the 13th piece added to the Sculpture Garden created by the two Rotary Clubs in 2019 in Joplin. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER 

Today in the Globe newsroom we celebrated art and service.

The Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club marked 30 years of community service by installing a new bronze statue in the Mercy Park Sculpture Garden. It joins about a dozen other pieces portraying wildlife and nature. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The Carthage Board of Education considering a bond issue to fund construction of a performing arts center. 
  • Gov. Mike Parson proposing more information that could be withheld from Sunshine Law requests. 
  • More state discussion about what sorts of gambling machines should be illegal. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.