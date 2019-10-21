Although the Save A Lot grocery store at 811 W. Seventh St. closed in June, the building didn’t sit vacant for long.
Hoping to fill a void left by the supermarket’s closure, as well as the April closing of the Price Cutter on Maiden Lane, a G&W Cash Saver supermarket moved into Save A Lot’s former building over the summer. After extensive renovation, the store opened to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The store is located just north of Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill.
“The company saw an opportunity to move into Joplin and serve the people and fill a void,” said store manager Jeff Bennett. “(We) were looking for an opportunity in this quadrant of the city.”
The Joplin store is the 27th location for G&W Foods 27th, but it's only the second in the Joplin metro area — the other being a G&W Foods store at 1605 Cherokee Ave. in Seneca.
G&W Foods, a Willow Springs-based supermarket chain, has numerous stores under several names — G&W Foods Cash Saver, G&W Foods, Farmers Market, Apple Market, Sun Fest Market and Hudson’s Supermarket — in three states: Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. Across the state line in Kansas, G&W-owned stores are located in Columbus, Oswego, Girard, Chanute and Fort Scott.
Joplin, Bennett said, “is our largest market, to the best of my knowledge.”
Bennett said the Joplin store will provide a “convenient one-stop shop.” It boasts fresh produce and “freshly cut meats with a full-service meat department — we’re able to cut meat to the customer’s preference,” he said.
The Joplin store, he said, does not have any automated checkout lanes: “We are 100% (people managed) lanes.”
