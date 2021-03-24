PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg and Crawford County have partnered to purchase a new emergency call-handling and management system that will allow residents to text urgent alerts to 911, public safety officials announced earlier this week.
“The new system will allow dispatchers to text with people and help us better locate mobile phone calls,” said Jay Byers, deputy city manager, in a statement. “More importantly, it’s the platform for future technologies that will be coming down the road, like being able to send pictures and video from your mobile phone directly to 911 and other emerging public safety advances.”
The city and county have been working for the past two years to replace old telephone systems with an internet-based 911 system. The new system provides everything that emergency dispatchers need to manage calls from any device in any format. Dispatchers at the Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff's Office will be able to answer text-to-911 calls like any other call from their desktops. They also will be able to pinpoint landline and mobile calls.
Officials say the new system also will allow the city and county to expand their partnership to serve the region by allowing records and call information to be shared in real time.
“This is another example of a partnership between the city and the county that focuses on public safety,” Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said in a statement. “We wanted a system with more redundancy in the event of a failure on either the city’s end or our own. Should one system go down, the city and county call takers could work at either dispatch center with little interruption of service. This technology enhances our efforts to ensure a safety net is in place should the unthinkable happen.”
The equipment was purchased using state funds earmarked for public safety.
