I remember as a child visiting J.R. Learning in Joplin. It was a teacher supply store and my mother was a teacher, so she was a frequent visitor there, with me tagging along.
In my memory, it was such a fun store. Posters, books, classroom decorations, pencils — what's not to love?
That store disappeared many years ago, but a new one will open this week. Called 4-State Teacher Resources, it is the operation of April Anderson, a former preschool teacher whose primary objective is to help educators in this area get what they need for their classrooms.
Learn more in a story (by me) online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Information about the absentee voting period for the April 4 election.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- The latest tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
That's it for now. Happy Tuesday evening!
