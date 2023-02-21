Teacher Store

Shelves appear stocked and ready for a soft opening Friday at 4-State Teacher Resources,  420 N. Range Line Road, suites 21-22. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

I remember as a child visiting J.R. Learning in Joplin. It was a teacher supply store and my mother was a teacher, so she was a frequent visitor there, with me tagging along.

In my memory, it was such a fun store. Posters, books, classroom decorations, pencils — what's not to love?

That store disappeared many years ago, but a new one will open this week. Called 4-State Teacher Resources, it is the operation of April Anderson, a former preschool teacher whose primary objective is to help educators in this area get what they need for their classrooms.

Learn more in a story (by me) online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Information about the absentee voting period for the April 4 election.
  • Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
  • The latest tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.

That's it for now. Happy Tuesday evening!

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.