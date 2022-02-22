Telemedicine

TOP: Zachary Whitten, fourth grader at McKinley Elementary, and Darla Hightower, nurse coordinator for the Joplin School District, demonstrate the telemedicine procedure Tuesday at the school. The telemedicine option for treating common, minor illnesses is being established at all Joplin school buildings. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the growing presence of telemedicine. 

Joplin Schools celebrated the opening of a new telemedicine system across five of its schools. More units for more of the schools are on their way. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com  We'll also have reports about: 

  • Coverage of Tuesday's Joplin City Council meeting.
  • Coverage of Tuesday's Joplin Board of Education meeting. 
  • A round-up of who filed for state and congressional seats on the first day of filing. 

We hope you stay warm and comfy during our upcoming winter weather. 

