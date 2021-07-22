We’ll soon have a better understanding of the severity and potential impact of thunderstorms that are forecast for this area.
The National Weather Service next week will begin adding a “damage threat” tag to warnings issued for severe thunderstorms that carry the greatest risk of devastation and harm.
With the new tag, thunderstorm warnings will be divided into three categories to help residents distinguish between high-impact and low-impact events:
• A “destructive” damage threat tag pertains to storms with hail of at least 2.75 inches in diameter, or the size of a baseball, and/or 80 mph winds. This category aims to convey to the public that urgent action is needed, and that a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate an emergency alert on smartphones.
• A “considerable” damage threat tag pertains to storms with hail of at least 1.75 inches in diameter, or the size of a golf ball, and/or 70 mph winds.
• A “baseline” thunderstorm warning remains unchanged in its criteria, which are hail of at least 1 inch, or the size of a quarter, and/or 58 mph winds. When a warning is issued without a damage threat tag, damage is expected to be at the base level.
According to the National Weather Service, an average of 10% of all severe thunderstorms nationwide reach the “destructive” category each year. Most of these storms, such as derechoes, have damaging winds, while more intense storms called supercells can typically produce very large hail.
Thirteen of the 22 costliest weather disasters in 2020 were severe thunderstorms, according to the weather service. The new “destructive” tag would have activated an emergency alert for many of those events, including the $11 billion derecho in August 2020 that traveled 770 miles, from South Dakota to Ohio, in 14 hours with winds greater than 100 mph.
