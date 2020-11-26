New tile mural tells story of Webb City’s Praying Hands statue

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The story of Webb City’s Praying Hands statue dedicated in 1974 in King Jack Park is now on a new memorial wall south of the monument.
The tile mural illustrates the history of how local artist Jack Dawson created the statue with photos of its phases, his motivation for creating it and the people who helped make it possible. A small dedication ceremony was held Nov. 20 with the family.
“It was really inspirational for me and humbling at the same time,” Dawson said. “As I look at the mural, I thought of how a lot of people in the community dedicated their time and resources to help this statue come about.”
The mural was funded by the Dawson Heritage Foundation, a charitable organization that owns and maintains the Praying Hands and Kneeling Miner statues in the park. The tile mural was created by Whitehill Enterprises, the same group responsible for the Butterfly Mural in Mercy Park in Joplin.
“The Praying Hands statue was built about 50 years ago, but the story has just never been told throughout the generations on how those hands were built,” said Jim Dawson, president of the foundation and Jack Dawson's older brother. “We wanted to preserve the history of them and the people’s efforts where they raised nickels, dimes and dollars in the 1970s to fund it.”
At the time, Jack Dawson was a 21-year-old artist finishing up his degree at Missouri Southern State College and embarking on his art teacher career at Webb City High School when he got the idea for the Praying Hands statue in the early 1970s.
“The '60s were a bad time for our country,” Jack Dawson said. “The Praying Hands were to be an encouragement for all to seek the One who can bring peace. The Hands still speak to various issues going on today. I think they can never be replaced, as far as the message that they bring because it doesn’t change, even though world situations and conflicts do.”
The project was approved by the Webb City Park Board in 1971 and took approximately two years to complete.
Jim Dawson said their uncle, Loren Lynn, who was an industrial welder, helped put together the steel and metal base that formed the hands. The statue’s understructure was built in Jack Dawson’s backyard on Third Street and had to be moved by a crane and a large flatbed truck. Its weight is estimated to be 220,000 pounds.
Jim Dawson said he could remember the structure being taller than the house while it was being built.
Trisha Wingebach, a graphic designer and owner of TW Creates, helped with the layout of the tile mural.
“I think it’s always important to maintain the story behind projects,” she said. “To have a mural that really highlights and gives tribute to the process and the important people, I felt like it was a wonderful project to be a part of. He wanted to develop this symbol that allowed people to take a pause, put their hands in prayer and believe strongly that the world will be peaceful because of it. I think it’s a powerful story.”
The project had support of city officials and was funded by many community donations. It was dedicated at the northwest corner of King Jack Park on April 28, 1974.
“We’ve had tremendous support by Lloyd Greenwood Plastering Co. Inc., which has kept it in good repair,” Jim Dawson said. “They did part of that work in the 1970s to help spray that material on the hands to give it form, and he would sculpt it as they put it up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.