A new solid waste master plan being formulated for Joplin will contain recommendations that recycling options be expanded and that things such as yard waste be handled differently.
Residents can learn more about the recommendations during an event in front City Hall, 602 S. Main St., this week at the Third Thursday festival downtown.
Or you can check out reporter Debby Woodin's coverage of the issue online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
- An update on tourism in Joplin.
- Details of a new park and exhibit space at a nonprofit organization in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Have a nice evening. See you back here tomorrow.
