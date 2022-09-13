Recycling

Ginger Phillips places shredded paper into a recycling bin last week at the Joplin Recycling Center. A new master plan for solid waste is being formulated for Joplin. A goal of the proposal is the reduction of material going to landfills. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

A new solid waste master plan being formulated for Joplin will contain recommendations that recycling options be expanded and that things such as yard waste be handled differently.

Residents can learn more about the recommendations during an event in front City Hall, 602 S. Main St., this week at the Third Thursday festival downtown.

