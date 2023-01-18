Background

U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison was elected to represent Missouri’s 7th District in the U.S. House, succeeding Billy Long, who held the seat for 12 years.

Long decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Burlison emerged as the top vote-getter in an eight-person field in the August 2022 Republican primary before winning the November 2022 general election with 70.9% of the vote.