Area health departments are keeping a careful eye on new coronavirus variants as cases tick upward, but health directors say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is still low when compared with previous peaks.
Jasper County’s COVID-19 community transmission levels are increasing as new omicron variants take hold of Southwest Missouri and across the country. According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 transmission levels have been rated as “high” in Jasper County for the past few weeks, and dropped to “medium” on Friday.
The CDC’s data tracker uses weekly metrics based on population, new cases and hospitalization rates to determine the level of risk to the community. More than one-third of U.S. counties are rated as “high” on the data tracker. Fewer than one-quarter of counties nationwide currently are at low risk of community transmission, according to the CDC.
Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said the CDC’s data matches what his department has been seeing.
“We have seen an uptick in cases over the past three to four weeks, and just this week it dropped down slightly,” he said. “A good portion of the population is vaccinated or has had exposure (to COVID-19), so maybe there is a little bit of community immunity to COVID at this point, but every time we come up with a new variant, we’re going to have a little (increase).”
The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. They are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors have stressed the importance of getting booster doses, even if you have recently been infected.
All Americans age 5 and older should get a booster five months after their initial primary series, according to the CDC, and those age 50 and older, or those who are immunocompromised, should get a second booster four months after their first. According to the CDC, tens of millions of eligible Americans haven’t received their first booster, and of those over 50 who got their first booster, only 28% have received their second.
Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department director, said the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to be elevated when compared to early spring, but new daily cases remain relatively low.
“We had an uptick in cases beginning at the end of May, where it peaked at about 25 confirmed cases per day from our low of about three cases per day,” Talken said in an email to the Globe. “Cases appear to be declining again, but too early to really call it a trend.”
As of Thursday, data provided by the city of Joplin showed 91 active COVID-19 cases in the city, with 20 cases reported the previous day and 200 cases reported over the prior two weeks.
Newton County also is ranked as “medium” in terms of community level of transmission, according to the CDC data tracker.
Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department, said he has seen an average increase of approximately 20 to 25 cases per day since late June. Last week, Newton County had 145 active COVID-19 cases.
“We started seeing a noticeable increase in cases about a month ago,” Bergner said. “We had been getting three to five cases, and then all of a sudden, it started going to 12 to 15 cases and then to 20. We were down in May, and we had less than 20 active cases.”
Active cases for the county are down compared with this month last year. On July 6, 2021, Newton County had 198 active COVID-19 cases and 27 new cases. The peak in July 2021 was 220 active cases.
Hospitalizations
Talken said his department follows sewershed data tracked by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which indicates that the dominant strains being reported in Joplin are the BA.4/BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2, all of which are considered omicron variants.
“The BA.5 variant is the most dominant strain currently across the nation,” he said. “Joplin hospitals continue to report manageable numbers.”
Moehr said case numbers currently are “nowhere near” spikes in the past.
“In January of 2022, we had more than four to five times more cases per day than we’re seeing now,” he said. “Our biggest worry with something like this is that we start overrunning the hospitals. We’ve got to try to protect the hospital system, and so far with the current surge, that doesn’t seem to be a problem.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin on Thursday reported 10 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, down from 17 patients on Monday, according to a spokesperson.
Hospitalization rates for Freeman Health System were not available Friday.
